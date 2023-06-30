The Psychology of Latham Group Inc. Inc. (SWIM) Price Performance: Understanding Market Sentiment

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The metric has seen a significant gain of 18.01% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 19.12%. Over the past 30 days, the price of SWIM has leaped by -2.06%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 21.79%.

The current stock price for Latham Group Inc. (SWIM) is $3.80. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $3.81 after opening at $3.45. It dipped to a low of $3.45 before ultimately closing at $3.46.

Latham Group Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. Over the past year, the company’s stock reached a high of $7.92 on 08/16/22, while the lowest price during the same period was $2.12 on 04/26/23.

52-week price history of SWIM Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. Latham Group Inc.’s current trading price is -52.02% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 79.67%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $2.12 and $7.92. The Industrials sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 0.74 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 0.45 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Latham Group Inc. (SWIM) has experienced a quarterly rise of 33.33% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 436.16M and boasts a workforce of 2198 employees.

Expert Opinions: Analysts’ Ratings for Latham Group Inc.

As of right now, 4 analysts are rating Latham Group Inc. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 3.16, with a change in price of -0.60. Similarly, Latham Group Inc. recorded 442,738 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -13.64%.

SWIM’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SWIM stands at 0.96. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.95.

SWIM Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Latham Group Inc. over the last 50 days is at 87.99%. This shows a declinee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 93.18%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 58.35% and 38.99%, respectively.