Home  »  Stock   »  The Future of Sprott Physical Silver Trust: Analyz...

The Future of Sprott Physical Silver Trust: Analyzing PSLV

In terms of market performance, Sprott Physical Silver Trust had a fairly even. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $8.99 on 05/04/23, and the lowest value was recorded at $6.16 on 09/01/22.

52-week price history of PSLV Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Sprott Physical Silver Trust’s current trading price is -13.06% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 26.88%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $6.16 and $8.99. In the Financial sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 1.01 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 2.75 million over the past three months.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital

One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.

All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here.

Sponsored

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Sprott Physical Silver Trust (PSLV) has experienced a quarterly decline of -5.60% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 3.85B.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 8.00, with a change in price of +0.20. Similarly, Sprott Physical Silver Trust recorded 3,115,505 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +2.64%.

PSLV Stock Stochastic Average

Sprott Physical Silver Trust’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 13.04%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 24.00%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 20.00% and 22.52%, respectively.

PSLV Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -5.15%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -3.51%. The price of PSLV decreased -3.98% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 2.04%.

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

On Key

Related Posts

Facebook Twitter Google-plus Pinterest

About Company

Investchronicle.com is an Economic news website, which offers broad information about the Stock markets and Equities. The major emphasis of this platform is to present, the most practical recommendation for public and private capital sharing, both in the form of updates and detailed analysis.

Quick Links

Categories

Copyright 2023 © All rights Reserved.