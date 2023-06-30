The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.’s Shares Reel: -21.30% Quarterly Revenue Decline Amid 68.53B Market Cap

The stock price for The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) currently stands at $192.53. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $194.06 after starting at $192.99. The stock’s lowest price was $191.24 before closing at $193.87.

The market performance of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.’s stock has been turbulent in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $284.45 on 08/18/22, while the lowest value for the same duration was $175.05 on 06/12/23.

52-week price history of EL Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.’s current trading price is -32.31% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 9.99%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $175.05 and $284.45. In the Consumer Defensive sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 1.69 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 2.3 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) has experienced a quarterly decline of -21.30% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 68.53B and boasts a workforce of 63000 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

As of right now, 17 analysts are rating The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. as a BUY, 4 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 9 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 225.56, with a change in price of -77.01. Similarly, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. recorded 1,943,029 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -28.57%.

Examining EL’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for EL stands at 1.25. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.87.

EL Stock Stochastic Average

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 20.47%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 59.54%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 65.53% and 65.97%, respectively.

EL Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -22.40%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -22.46%. The price of EL fallen by 0.32% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -1.54%.