TDW’s Stock Dilemma: Tidewater Inc.’s Market Performance and Outlook

Tidewater Inc. (TDW) currently has a stock price of $50.34. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $50.815 after opening at $48.71. The lowest recorded price for the day was $48.0901 before it closed at $47.89.

In terms of market performance, Tidewater Inc. had a somewhat regular. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $51.88 on 03/07/23, while the lowest value was $17.51 on 07/14/22.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

52-week price history of TDW Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Tidewater Inc.’s current trading price is -2.97% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 187.49%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $17.51 and $51.88. Shares of the company, which operates in the Energy sector, recorded a trading volume of around 0.95 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 0.65 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Tidewater Inc. (TDW) has experienced a quarterly rise of 9.91% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.55B and boasts a workforce of 6300 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 45.23, with a change in price of +6.64. Similarly, Tidewater Inc. recorded 729,525 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +15.19%.

TDW Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for TDW stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.19.

TDW Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Tidewater Inc. over the last 50 days is presently at 95.84%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 94.20%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 74.30% and 64.32%, respectively.

TDW Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 36.61%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 49.64%. Over the last 30 days, the price of TDW has fallen by 9.48%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 4.59%.