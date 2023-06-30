Home  »  Stock   »  Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO) Stock: A Year ...

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO) Stock: A Year of Highs and Lows in the Market

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc.’s current trading price is -17.72% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 17.91%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $8.60 and $12.33 The company’s shares, which are part of the Real Estate sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.71 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 2.08 million over the last three months.

The present stock price for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO) is $10.15. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $10.08 after an opening price of $9.63. The stock briefly fell to $9.63 before ending the session at $10.07.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. experienced a somewhat steady performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $12.33 on 08/16/22, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $8.60 on 03/24/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO) has experienced a quarterly rise of 7.35% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.09B and boasts a workforce of 40 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 10.01, with a change in price of -0.72. Similarly, Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. recorded 2,117,991 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -6.65%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SHO stands at 0.45. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.33.

SHO Stock Stochastic Average

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 51.63%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 43.99%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 35.05% and 26.07%, respectively.

SHO Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The index has shown a price gain of 5.02% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 6.57%. The price of SHO fallen by 2.79% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 5.46%.

