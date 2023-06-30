Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc.’s Banking’s 100-Day Moving Average at 19.47: Will the Stock Break Through?

Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. (SNCY) currently has a stock price of $22.36. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $21.93 after opening at $21.35. The lowest recorded price for the day was $21.34 before it closed at $21.85.

The market performance of Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. has been somewhat stable. Over the past year, the company’s stock achieved a high of $23.55 on 11/15/22, with the lowest value for the same timeframe being $13.25, recorded on 10/03/22.

52-week price history of SNCY Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc.’s current trading price is -5.05% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 68.75%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $13.25 and $23.55. Shares of the company, which operates in the Industrials sector, recorded a trading volume of around 0.62 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 0.52 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. (SNCY) has experienced a quarterly rise of 12.19% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.20B and boasts a workforce of 2634 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 19.47, with a change in price of +1.28. Similarly, Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. recorded 501,847 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +6.05%.

SNCY Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SNCY stands at 1.27. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.10.

SNCY Stock Stochastic Average

Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 99.65%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 99.46%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 96.74% and 92.03%, respectively.

SNCY Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 40.98%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 47.98%. Over the last 30 days, the price of SNCY has fallen by 18.94%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 11.91%.