SEV’s 2023 Market Dance: Down -68.76% – Time to Invest?

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -68.76%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -65.95%. The price of SEV fallen by 80.79% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 11.77%.

The stock price for Sono Group N.V. (SEV) currently stands at $0.31. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $0.2932 after starting at $0.2899. The stock’s lowest price was $0.2798 before closing at $0.28.

Sono Group N.V. experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $3.98 on 08/11/22 and the lowest value was $0.16 on 05/22/23.

52-week price history of SEV Stock

Examining the 52-week high and low prices can provide valuable insights into a stock’s current status and future performance. Sono Group N.V.’s current trading price is -92.27% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 92.31%. The stock’s price range during this time has been between $0.16 and $3.98. The trading volume for the Consumer Cyclical sector company’s shares reached about 1.4 million for the day, which was lower than the average daily volume of 6.09 million over the last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Sono Group N.V. (SEV) has experienced a quarterly decline of -8.07% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 25.46M and boasts a workforce of 231 employees.

Sono Group N.V.: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 2 analysts are rating Sono Group N.V. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.4029, with a change in price of -0.6584. Similarly, Sono Group N.V. recorded 4,271,144 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -68.48%.

SEV’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SEV stands at 0.27. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.24.

SEV Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Sono Group N.V. over the last 50 days is 39.72%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 38.00%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 34.84% and 33.57%, respectively.