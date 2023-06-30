SelectQuote Inc.: Navigating a Turbulent Year, Up -37.76% from 52-Week Low

The stock of SelectQuote Inc. (SLQT) is currently priced at $1.83. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $1.84 after opening at $1.77. The day’s lowest price was $1.74 before the stock closed at $1.75.

The market performance of SelectQuote Inc.’s stock has been turbulent in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $2.94 on 03/06/23, while the lowest value for the same duration was $0.51 on 10/24/22.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

52-week price history of SLQT Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. SelectQuote Inc.’s current trading price is -37.76% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 258.82%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $0.51 to $2.94. In the Financial sector, the SelectQuote Inc.’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 0.8 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the average daily volume of 9.1.55 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

SelectQuote Inc. (SLQT) has experienced a quarterly decline of -11.59% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 312.58M and boasts a workforce of 1857 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.8446, with a change in price of +0.9758. Similarly, SelectQuote Inc. recorded 2,506,044 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +114.24%.

Examining SLQT’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SLQT stands at 1.77. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.70.

SLQT Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for SelectQuote Inc. over the last 50 days is 63.31%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 54.96%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 43.92% and 36.47%, respectively.

SLQT Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. The metric has seen a significant gain of 172.36% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 191.35%. Over the past 30 days, the price of SLQT has fallen by 15.09%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 13.66%.