Seadrill Limited (SDRL) Stock: 52-Week Performance Showcases Highs, Lows, and Trading Volume

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Seadrill Limited’s current trading price is -10.20% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 85.64%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $22.00 and $45.48. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.66 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 0.49 million over the last 3 months.

The present stock price for Seadrill Limited (SDRL) is $40.84. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $40.95 after an opening price of $38.47. The stock briefly fell to $38.47 before ending the session at $38.16.

The highest value in the past year was recorded at $45.48 on 02/01/23 and the lowest value was $22.00 on 09/29/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Seadrill Limited (SDRL) has experienced a quarterly rise of 2.77% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 3.26B and boasts a workforce of 2576 employees.

Seadrill Limited: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 7 analysts are rating Seadrill Limited as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 38.27, with a change in price of -2.56. Similarly, Seadrill Limited recorded 410,939 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -5.90%.

SDRL Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Seadrill Limited over the last 50 days is 98.38%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 98.07%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 78.74% and 77.92%, respectively.

SDRL Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. The index has shown a price gain of 25.12% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 32.08%. The price of SDRL fallen by 12.04% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 5.01%.