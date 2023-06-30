ROST Stock: Exploring Ross Stores Inc.’s Growth

Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) has a current stock price of $108.87. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $109.29 after opening at $108.14. The stock’s low for the day was $107.76, and it eventually closed at $108.34.

Ross Stores Inc.’s stock has had a calm market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $122.44 on 01/06/23, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $69.24 on 07/01/22.

52-week price history of ROST Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Ross Stores Inc.’s current trading price is -11.09% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 57.24%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $69.24 and $122.44. Shares of the company, which operates in the Consumer Cyclical sector, recorded a trading volume of around 1.71 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 2.35 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) has experienced a quarterly rise of 6.25% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 36.84B and boasts a workforce of 101000 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 106.49, with a change in price of -6.45. Similarly, Ross Stores Inc. recorded 2,371,300 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -5.59%.

ROST Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ROST stands at 0.57. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.57.

ROST Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Ross Stores Inc. over the last 50 days is presently at 93.03%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 91.73%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 89.94% and 87.21%, respectively.

ROST Stock Price Performance Analysis

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. The index has shown a price loss of -6.20% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -5.36%. The price of ROST fallen by 5.43% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 0.84%.