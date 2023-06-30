RNLX Stock Update: Renalytix Plc’s Banking’s Market Struggles and Potential Opportunities

The stock price for Renalytix Plc (RNLX) currently stands at $2.84. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $2.10 after starting at $1.92. The stock’s lowest price was $1.92 before closing at $2.07.

Renalytix Plc ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat erratic. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $3.92 on 02/27/23, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $1.05 on 10/24/22.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

52-week price history of RNLX Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Renalytix Plc’s current trading price is -27.55% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 170.48%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $1.05 and $3.92. In the Healthcare sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 26.5 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 59260.0 over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Renalytix Plc (RNLX) has experienced a quarterly rise of 26.22% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 96.46M and boasts a workforce of 102 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.47, with a change in price of -0.12. Similarly, Renalytix Plc recorded 318,013 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -4.12%.

Examining RNLX’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for RNLX stands at 0.64. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.39.

RNLX Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Renalytix Plc’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 70.99%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 70.99%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 42.93% and 30.91%, respectively.

RNLX Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 51.87%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 63.22%. The price of RNLX fallen by 16.87% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 41.29%.