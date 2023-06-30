RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) Stock: A Year of Highs and Lows in the Market

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. RLJ Lodging Trust’s current trading price is -24.26% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 10.03%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $9.27 and $13.47 The company’s shares, which are part of the Real Estate sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.1 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 2.15 million over the last three months.

The present stock price for RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) is $10.20. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $10.21 after an opening price of $9.80. The stock briefly fell to $9.80 before ending the session at $9.90.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

RLJ Lodging Trust experienced a somewhat shaky performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $13.47 on 08/16/22, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $9.27 on 03/24/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) has experienced a quarterly rise of 1.49% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.63B and boasts a workforce of 76 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 10.64, with a change in price of -2.49. Similarly, RLJ Lodging Trust recorded 1,979,554 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -19.62%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for RLJ stands at 1.10. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.10.

RLJ Stock Stochastic Average

RLJ Lodging Trust’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 30.60%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 37.58%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 25.73% and 18.23%, respectively.

RLJ Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The index has shown a price loss of -3.68% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -2.86%. The price of RLJ leaped by -1.54% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 2.72%.