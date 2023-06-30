Revance Therapeutics Inc. Inc. (RVNC) Price Performance: A Technical Analysis Perspective

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 33.80%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 32.01%. The price of RVNC decreased -18.40% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -8.76%.

Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC) current stock price is $24.70. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $25.8291 after opening at $25.37. The stock’s lowest point was $24.61 before it closed at $25.40.

Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s stock has seen a smooth market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $37.98 on 05/09/23, and the lowest price during that time was $13.51, recorded on 06/30/22.

52-week price history of RVNC Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s current trading price is -34.97% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 82.83%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $13.51 and $37.98. The Healthcare sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 1.89 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 1.32 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC) has experienced a quarterly decline of -22.03% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.18B and boasts a workforce of 534 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 31.67, with a change in price of -10.22. Similarly, Revance Therapeutics Inc. recorded 1,297,311 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -29.27%.

RVNC Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Revance Therapeutics Inc. over the past 50 days is 0.67%. This is a decrease compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 1.15%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 5.15% and 4.91%, respectively, over the past 20 days.