Republic First Bancorp Inc. (FRBK) Stock: Uncovering a 52-Week Range and Trading Volume

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Republic First Bancorp Inc.’s current trading price is -77.63% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 46.27%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $0.62 and $4.08. The company, active in the Financial sector, saw a trading volume of around 0.81 million for the day, considerably lower average daily volume of 1.27 million observed over the last three months.

Republic First Bancorp Inc. (FRBK) has a current stock price of $0.91. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $0.9999 after opening at $0.99. The stock’s low for the day was $0.88, and it eventually closed at $0.95.

Republic First Bancorp Inc.’s stock has had a tumultuous market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $4.08 on 07/11/22, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $0.62 on 05/04/23.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Republic First Bancorp Inc. (FRBK) has experienced a quarterly decline of -26.38% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 58.88M and boasts a workforce of 525 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.3829, with a change in price of -1.4071. Similarly, Republic First Bancorp Inc. recorded 996,370 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -60.65%.

How FRBK’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for FRBK stands at 0.06. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.06.

FRBK Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Republic First Bancorp Inc. over the past 50 days is 31.19%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 6.85%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 5.03% and 4.35%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

FRBK Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The index has shown a price loss of -57.54% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -55.25%. The price of FRBK leaped by -31.10% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -8.71%.