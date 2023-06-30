Ready Capital Corporation Inc. (RC) Price Performance: The Role of Supply and Demand

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. The metric has seen a significant gain of 2.53% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -2.71%. Over the past 30 days, the price of RC has fallen by 11.44%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 3.74%.

The stock of Ready Capital Corporation (RC) is currently priced at $11.28. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $11.34 after opening at $11.14. The day’s lowest price was $11.13 before the stock closed at $11.10.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ready Capital Corporation experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $13.67 on 07/29/22 and the lowest value was $9.24 on 03/17/23.

52-week price history of RC Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Ready Capital Corporation’s current trading price is -17.47% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 22.03%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$9.24 and $13.67. The Ready Capital Corporation’s shares, which operate in the Real Estate, saw a trading volume of around 1.77 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 1.86 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Ready Capital Corporation (RC) has experienced a quarterly rise of 12.87% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.98B and boasts a workforce of 582 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 10.83, with a change in price of -2.18. Similarly, Ready Capital Corporation recorded 1,761,853 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -16.20%.

RC’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for RC stands at 5.62. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 5.58.

RC Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Ready Capital Corporation’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 90.29%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 90.29%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 87.05% and 78.60%, respectively.