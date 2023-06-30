Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP) Stock: A Year of Stock Market Dynamics

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. Plains GP Holdings L.P.’s current trading price is 0.38% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 56.74%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $9.39 and $14.65. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Energy reached around 1.62 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 2.63 million over the last three months.

Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP) current stock price is $14.71. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $14.73 after opening at $14.56. The stock’s lowest point was $14.535 before it closed at $14.53.

The stock market performance of Plains GP Holdings L.P. has been very steady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $14.65 on 06/29/23, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $9.39, recorded on 07/06/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP) has experienced a quarterly rise of 13.59% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.89B and boasts a workforce of 4100 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 13.57, with a change in price of +1.33. Similarly, Plains GP Holdings L.P. recorded 2,686,450 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +9.94%.

How PAGP’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for PAGP stands at 5.18. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 4.72.

PAGP Stock Stochastic Average

Plains GP Holdings L.P.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 99.07%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 98.36%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 88.76% and 74.50%, respectively.

PAGP Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 18.25%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 17.87%. The price of PAGP increased 4.92% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 5.30%.