Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) Stock: A Year of Decreases and Increases

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. Physicians Realty Trust’s current trading price is -22.81% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 5.61%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $13.27 and $18.16. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Real Estate reached around 2.29 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 1.78 million over the last three months.

Currently, the stock price of Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) is $14.02. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $14.04 after opening at $13.59. The stock touched a low of $13.54 before closing at $13.59.

In terms of market performance, Physicians Realty Trust had a somewhat inconsistent run in. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $18.16 on 08/16/22, while the lowest value was $13.27 on 05/25/23.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) has experienced a quarterly decline of -4.17% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 3.37B and boasts a workforce of 101 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust

As of right now, 5 analysts are rating Physicians Realty Trust as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 9 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 14.50, with a change in price of -1.79. Similarly, Physicians Realty Trust recorded 1,865,199 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -11.32%.

How DOC’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for DOC stands at 0.61. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.61.

DOC Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Physicians Realty Trust over the last 50 days is presently at 47.00%. This reflects a drop from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 51.26%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 31.37% and 25.62%, respectively.

DOC Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -3.11%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -4.69%. The price of DOC fallen by 3.16% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 1.96%.