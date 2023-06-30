NEXT: Riding the Market Waves of Growth and Decline in 2023

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 62.33%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 69.90%. Over the last 30 days, the price of NEXT has fallen by 44.49%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 1.13%.

At present, NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) has a stock price of $8.02. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $8.25 after an opening price of $7.97. The day’s lowest price was $7.93, and it closed at $8.18.

NextDecade Corporation experienced a rather steady stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $8.95 on 08/18/22 and the lowest value was $3.92 on 03/24/23.

52-week price history of NEXT Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. NextDecade Corporation’s current trading price is -10.38% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 104.31%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$3.92 and $8.95. The NextDecade Corporation’s shares, which operate in the Energy, saw a trading volume of around 1.1 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 1.66 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) has experienced a quarterly rise of 68.47% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.31B and boasts a workforce of 102 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 6.06, with a change in price of +1.21. Similarly, NextDecade Corporation recorded 1,314,764 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +17.69%.

NEXT’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for NEXT stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

NEXT Stock Stochastic Average

NextDecade Corporation’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 87.01%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 87.01%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 87.26% and 85.59%, respectively.