Navigating KTRA Stock: Kintara Therapeutics Inc. Journey

Currently, the stock price of Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (KTRA) is $4.21. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $5.00 after opening at $3.38. The stock touched a low of $3.07 before closing at $2.99.

Kintara Therapeutics Inc.’s stock has had a tumultuous market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $20.00 on 08/03/22, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $2.70 on 04/14/23.

52-week price history of KTRA Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Kintara Therapeutics Inc.’s current trading price is -78.95% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 55.93%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $2.70 and $20.00. Shares of the company, which operates in the Healthcare sector, recorded a trading volume of around 7.61 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 43480.0 over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (KTRA) has experienced a quarterly rise of 15.66% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 7.24M and boasts a workforce of 3 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 3.78, with a change in price of -2.63. Similarly, Kintara Therapeutics Inc. recorded 114,367 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -38.45%.

KTRA Stock Stochastic Average

Kintara Therapeutics Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 45.20%. This represents a fall from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 61.84%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 24.42% and 15.39%, respectively.

KTRA Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -38.90%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -45.40%. The price of KTRA fallen by 37.13% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 26.86%.