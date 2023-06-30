McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) Stock: Uncovering 52-Week Market Trends

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. McDonald’s Corporation’s current trading price is -1.47% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 27.71%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $230.58 and $298.86. The company, active in the Consumer Cyclical sector, saw a trading volume of around 1.74 million for the day, considerably lower average daily volume of 2.51 million observed over the last three months.

McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) has a current stock price of $294.47. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $294.66 after opening at $291.55. The stock’s low for the day was $290.21, and it eventually closed at $291.74.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

McDonald’s Corporation’s stock has seen a smooth market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $298.86 on 05/09/23, and the lowest price during that time was $230.58, recorded on 09/30/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) has experienced a quarterly rise of 6.14% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 215.88B and boasts a workforce of 150000 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for McDonald’s Corporation

As of right now, 20 analysts are rating McDonald’s Corporation as a BUY, 5 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 8 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 281.61, with a change in price of +30.24. Similarly, McDonald’s Corporation recorded 2,587,066 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +11.44%.

MCD Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of McDonald’s Corporation over the last 50 days is at 76.72%. This shows a declinee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 84.23%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 72.78% and 64.64%, respectively.

MCD Stock Price Performance Analysis

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. The index has shown a price gain of 11.74% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 10.35%. The price of MCD fallen by 3.35% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 0.40%.