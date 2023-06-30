Marriott International Inc.: Navigating a Turbulent Year, Up -1.12% from 52-Week Low

Marriott International Inc. (MAR) currently has a stock price of $181.27. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $181.405 after opening at $177.89. The lowest recorded price for the day was $177.10 before it closed at $177.66.

Marriott International Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. Over the past year, the company’s stock reached a high of $183.33 on 06/13/23, while the lowest price during the same period was $133.07 on 06/30/22.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

52-week price history of MAR Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Marriott International Inc.’s current trading price is -1.12% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 36.22%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $133.07 and $183.33. Shares of the company, which operates in the Consumer Cyclical sector, recorded a trading volume of around 1.72 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 1.69 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Marriott International Inc. (MAR) has experienced a quarterly rise of 11.81% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 55.38B and boasts a workforce of 140000 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 171.33, with a change in price of +6.84. Similarly, Marriott International Inc. recorded 1,779,270 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +3.92%.

MAR Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for MAR stands at 76.12. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 73.56.

MAR Stock Stochastic Average

Marriott International Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 89.98%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 87.52%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 74.43% and 58.98%, respectively.

MAR Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 21.75%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 22.19%. Over the last 30 days, the price of MAR has fallen by 7.20%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 3.18%.