Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. Inc. (MSGE) Price Performance: The Role of Share Buybacks and Stock Splits

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 10.09%. The price of MSGE decreased -0.45% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 5.80%.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSGE) current stock price is $35.23. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $35.69 after opening at $33.54. The stock’s lowest point was $33.47 before it closed at $33.64.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

52-week price history of MSGE Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp.’s current trading price is -13.67% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 25.42%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $28.09 and $40.81. The Consumer Cyclical sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 0.96 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 0.51 million over the last three months.

Expert Opinions: Analysts’ Ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp.

As of right now, 3 analysts are rating Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

MSGE’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for MSGE stands at 15.16. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 14.79.

MSGE Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. over the last 50 days is at 56.13%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 45.24%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 31.21% and 19.51%, respectively.