Laureate Education Inc. Inc. (LAUR) Price Performance: A Comparative Analysis with Competitors

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. The metric has seen a significant gain of 22.97% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 22.34%. Over the past 30 days, the price of LAUR has leaped by -2.23%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 1.81%.

The current stock price for Laureate Education Inc. (LAUR) is $11.83. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $11.74 after opening at $11.41. It dipped to a low of $11.39 before ultimately closing at $11.74.

The stock market performance of Laureate Education Inc. has been very steady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $12.75 on 10/28/22, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $9.22, recorded on 12/19/22.

52-week price history of LAUR Stock

A stock’s 52-week price history, including the low and high prices, can offer valuable insights into its current standing and future prospects. Laureate Education Inc.’s current trading price is -7.21% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 28.25%. The stock’s price range over this timeframe has been between $9.22 and $12.75. The shares of the Consumer Defensive sector company recorded a trading volume of approximately 0.65 million for the day, which was comparatively lower than the average daily volume of 0.93 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Laureate Education Inc. (LAUR) has experienced a quarterly rise of 1.81% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.86B and boasts a workforce of 35000 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 11.75, with a change in price of +1.15. Similarly, Laureate Education Inc. recorded 956,728 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +10.77%.

LAUR’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for LAUR stands at 0.32. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.26.

LAUR Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Laureate Education Inc. over the last 50 days is presently at 34.79%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 34.79%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 21.53% and 16.54%, respectively.