IRON’s Financial Health: Exploring Disc Medicine Opco Inc’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio of 1.79

Disc Medicine Opco Inc (IRON) currently has a stock price of $46.55. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $47.99 after opening at $47.99. The lowest recorded price for the day was $44.00 before it closed at $51.20.

Disc Medicine Opco Inc’s stock market performance has been consistent. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was recorded at $57.70 on 06/22/23, with the lowest value being $11.80 on 12/28/22.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

52-week price history of IRON Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Disc Medicine Opco Inc’s current trading price is -19.32% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 294.49%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $11.80 and $57.70. The Healthcare sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 0.57 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 0.19 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Disc Medicine Opco Inc (IRON) has experienced a quarterly rise of 114.22% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 906.33M and boasts a workforce of 46 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Disc Medicine Opco Inc

As of right now, 7 analysts are rating Disc Medicine Opco Inc as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 30.70, with a change in price of +23.32. Similarly, Disc Medicine Opco Inc recorded 157,167 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +100.39%.

IRON Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for IRON stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

IRON Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Disc Medicine Opco Inc over the past 50 days is 66.02%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 46.79%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 66.04% and 72.39%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

IRON Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 134.04%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 244.81%. Over the last 30 days, the price of IRON has fallen by 40.42%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -14.18%.