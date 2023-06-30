indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI) Stock: A 52-Week Tale of Drops and Gains

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. indie Semiconductor Inc.’s current trading price is -16.06% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 78.64%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $5.22 and $11.12. The company, active in the Technology sector, saw a trading volume of around 0.78 million for the day, considerably lower average daily volume of 2.1 million observed over the last three months.

The current stock price for indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI) is $9.33. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $9.63 after opening at $9.59. It dipped to a low of $9.31 before ultimately closing at $9.42.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

indie Semiconductor Inc.’s stock market performance has been consistent. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was recorded at $11.12 on 03/03/23, with the lowest value being $5.22 on 07/05/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI) has experienced a quarterly decline of -12.11% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.46B and boasts a workforce of 600 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 9.41, with a change in price of +1.31. Similarly, indie Semiconductor Inc. recorded 2,208,383 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +16.27%.

How INDI’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for INDI stands at 0.44. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.43.

INDI Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of indie Semiconductor Inc. over the past 50 days is 56.94%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 30.05%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 33.18% and 30.62%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

INDI Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. The metric has seen a significant gain of 60.10% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 60.93%. Over the past 30 days, the price of INDI has leaped by -1.75%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 3.36%.