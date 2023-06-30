INCY Stock: A Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast

The present stock price for Incyte Corporation (INCY) is $61.85. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $62.035 after an opening price of $60.84. The stock briefly fell to $60.56 before ending the session at $60.95.

In terms of market performance, Incyte Corporation had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $86.29 on 01/26/23, and the lowest value was recorded at $60.57 on 06/29/23.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

52-week price history of INCY Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Incyte Corporation’s current trading price is -28.32% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 2.11%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $60.57 to $86.29. In the Healthcare sector, the Incyte Corporation’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 1.84 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the average daily volume of 9.2.01 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Incyte Corporation (INCY) has experienced a quarterly decline of -13.06% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 13.79B and boasts a workforce of 2324 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for Incyte Corporation

As of right now, 8 analysts are rating Incyte Corporation as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 12 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 70.36, with a change in price of -21.76. Similarly, Incyte Corporation recorded 1,877,993 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -26.03%.

Examining INCY’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for INCY stands at 0.01. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.01.

INCY Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Incyte Corporation over the last 50 days is 8.50%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 37.34%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 26.60% and 38.29%, respectively.

INCY Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. The index has shown a price loss of -23.00% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -22.29%. The price of INCY leaped by -0.03% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -0.10%.