Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS) Stock: Navigating a Year of Volatility

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Gossamer Bio Inc.’s current trading price is -92.04% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 32.92%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $0.91 and $15.19. The company, active in the Healthcare sector, saw a trading volume of around 1.99 million for the day, considerably lower average daily volume of 2.2 million observed over the last three months.

Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS) currently has a stock price of $1.21. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $1.3001 after opening at $1.30. The lowest recorded price for the day was $1.19 before it closed at $1.31.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Gossamer Bio Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. Over the past year, the company’s stock reached a high of $15.19 on 08/25/22, while the lowest price during the same period was $0.91 on 04/18/23.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS) has experienced a quarterly decline of -9.02% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 112.03M and boasts a workforce of 178 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Gossamer Bio Inc.

As of right now, 8 analysts are rating Gossamer Bio Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.4141, with a change in price of -1.5700. Similarly, Gossamer Bio Inc. recorded 2,999,976 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -56.47%.

GOSS Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Gossamer Bio Inc. over the last 50 days is at 40.58%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 20.25%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 38.82% and 49.51%, respectively.

GOSS Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -44.24%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -31.25%. Over the last 30 days, the price of GOSS has leaped by -3.97%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -10.37%.