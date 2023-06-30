FSLR’s Stock Journey: What Investors Need to Know About First Solar Inc.’s Performance

The current stock price for First Solar Inc. (FSLR) is $188.35. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $186.77 after opening at $185.71. It dipped to a low of $182.40 before ultimately closing at $184.01.

First Solar Inc.’s stock has seen a smooth market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $232.00 on 05/12/23, and the lowest price during that time was $60.96, recorded on 07/15/22.

52-week price history of FSLR Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. First Solar Inc.’s current trading price is -18.81% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 208.97%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $60.96 and $232.00. The Technology sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 0.64 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 2.43 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

First Solar Inc. (FSLR) has experienced a quarterly decline of -11.71% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 19.39B and boasts a workforce of 5500 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For First Solar Inc.

As of right now, 12 analysts are rating First Solar Inc. as a BUY, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 12 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 195.51, with a change in price of +20.91. Similarly, First Solar Inc. recorded 2,496,546 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +12.49%.

FSLR Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for FSLR stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.05.

FSLR Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of First Solar Inc. over the last 50 days is at 29.02%. This shows a declinee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 32.28%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 24.23% and 18.97%, respectively.

FSLR Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. The metric has seen a significant gain of 25.74% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 28.86%. Over the past 30 days, the price of FSLR has leaped by -7.20%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 2.08%.