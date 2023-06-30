FSK’s Stock Market Pendulum: Swinging Between Gains and Losses

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 10.11%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 12.09%. Over the last 30 days, the price of FSK has leaped by -1.02%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 3.61%.

At present, FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) has a stock price of $19.09. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $19.185 after an opening price of $19.08. The day’s lowest price was $19.04, and it closed at $19.10.

FS KKR Capital Corp.’s market performance has been stable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $22.22 on 08/12/22 and a low of $16.49 for the same time frame on 09/29/22.

52-week price history of FSK Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. FS KKR Capital Corp.’s current trading price is -14.07% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 15.81%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$16.49 and $22.22. The FS KKR Capital Corp.’s shares, which operate in the Financial, saw a trading volume of around 0.66 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 0.99 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) has experienced a quarterly rise of 4.42% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 5.35B.

FS KKR Capital Corp.: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 3 analysts are rating FS KKR Capital Corp. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 18.92, with a change in price of -0.48. Similarly, FS KKR Capital Corp. recorded 1,053,257 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -2.43%.

FSK Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, FS KKR Capital Corp.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 63.15%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 42.55%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 41.51% and 36.13%, respectively.