Forza X1 Inc. (FRZA) Stock: Exploring a Year of Highs, Lows, and Trading Volume

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Forza X1 Inc.’s current trading price is -90.70% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 31.60%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $1.06 and $15.00. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.57 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 2.69 million over the last 3 months.

At present, Forza X1 Inc. (FRZA) has a stock price of $1.39. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $1.24 after an opening price of $1.20. The day’s lowest price was $1.16, and it closed at $1.22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Forza X1 Inc. (FRZA) has experienced a quarterly rise of 13.41% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 18.25M and boasts a workforce of 16 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.3771, with a change in price of -0.3700. Similarly, Forza X1 Inc. recorded 1,707,869 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -21.02%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for FRZA stands at 0.01. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.01.

FRZA Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Forza X1 Inc. over the last 50 days is 9.12%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 8.16%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 4.02% and 2.68%, respectively.

FRZA Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 8.98%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 16.25%. Over the last 30 days, the price of FRZA has fallen by 10.72%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 4.10%.