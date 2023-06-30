Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC) Stock: Navigating Market Highs and Lows in 52 Weeks

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Ellington Financial Inc.’s current trading price is -14.30% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 28.81%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $10.72 and $16.12. The company, active in the Real Estate sector, saw a trading volume of around 0.56 million for the day, considerably lower average daily volume of 0.76 million observed over the last three months.

Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC) currently has a stock price of $13.81. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $13.75 after opening at $13.69. The lowest recorded price for the day was $13.61 before it closed at $13.74.

Ellington Financial Inc.’s stock has had a tumultuous market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $16.12 on 07/29/22, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $10.72 on 10/03/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC) has experienced a quarterly rise of 14.65% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 933.08M and boasts a workforce of 400 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 12.65, with a change in price of +0.20. Similarly, Ellington Financial Inc. recorded 836,395 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +1.50%.

How EFC’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for EFC stands at 12.03. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 9.81.

EFC Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Ellington Financial Inc. over the past 50 days is 96.41%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 93.67%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 94.68% and 95.39%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

EFC Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 11.68%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 11.68%. Over the last 30 days, the price of EFC has fallen by 10.17%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 3.87%.