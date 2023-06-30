Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) Stock: Uncovering a 52-Week Range and Trading Volume

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Dollar Tree Inc.’s current trading price is -18.25% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 11.46%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $128.85 and $175.68. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.86 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 2.24 million over the last 3 months.

At present, Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) has a stock price of $143.61. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $145.635 after an opening price of $145.22. The day’s lowest price was $143.43, and it closed at $145.66.

Dollar Tree Inc. saw a rather unpredictable run in, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $175.68 on 07/22/22, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $128.85 on 06/06/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) has experienced a quarterly rise of 1.17% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 31.36B and boasts a workforce of 65025 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 145.83, with a change in price of -6.30. Similarly, Dollar Tree Inc. recorded 2,286,480 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -4.20%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for DLTR stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.38.

DLTR Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Dollar Tree Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 45.77%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 81.37%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 91.07% and 91.42% respectively.

DLTR Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 1.53%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 1.01%. Over the last 30 days, the price of DLTR has fallen by 3.70%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -0.32%.