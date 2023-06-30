CytomX Therapeutics Inc. Inc. (CTMX) Price Performance: The Role of Supply and Demand

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. The index has shown a price gain of 5.58% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 9.69%. The price of CTMX leaped by -1.21% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 9.69%.

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (CTMX) has a current stock price of $1.69. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $1.4499 after opening at $1.41. The stock’s low for the day was $1.40, and it eventually closed at $1.41.

CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s stock has had a tumultuous market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $3.02 on 01/09/23, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $1.17 on 11/16/22.

52-week price history of CTMX Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s current trading price is -44.06% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 44.38%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $1.17 and $3.02. The Healthcare sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 2.81 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 0.42 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (CTMX) has experienced a quarterly rise of 14.14% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 94.81M and boasts a workforce of 116 employees.

Expert Opinions: Analysts’ Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

As of right now, 0 analyst is rating CytomX Therapeutics Inc. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.8139, with a change in price of -1.1901. Similarly, CytomX Therapeutics Inc. recorded 707,935 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -41.90%.

CTMX Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. over the last 50 days is at 45.44%. This shows a declinee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 68.07%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 24.51% and 12.26%, respectively.