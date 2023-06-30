CUZ’s Market Whiplash: -10.44% YTD Decline, 12.69% Rise in 30 Days

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -10.44%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -11.73%. The price of CUZ increased 12.69% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 8.79%.

Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ) stock is currently valued at $22.65. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $22.72 after opening at $22.13. The stock briefly dropped to $21.85 before ultimately closing at $22.18.

Cousins Properties Incorporated saw a rather unpredictable run in, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $31.12 on 07/29/22, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $18.06 on 03/24/23.

52-week price history of CUZ Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Cousins Properties Incorporated’s current trading price is -27.21% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 25.45%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$18.06 and $31.12. The Cousins Properties Incorporated’s shares, which operate in the Real Estate, saw a trading volume of around 1.81 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 1.58 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ) has experienced a quarterly rise of 9.05% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 3.55B and boasts a workforce of 286 employees.

Cousins Properties Incorporated: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 4 analysts are rating Cousins Properties Incorporated as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 21.88, with a change in price of -4.42. Similarly, Cousins Properties Incorporated recorded 1,712,902 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -16.33%.

CUZ’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CUZ stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.53.

CUZ Stock Stochastic Average

Cousins Properties Incorporated’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 98.01%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 97.93%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 94.81% and 85.50%, respectively.