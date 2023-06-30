Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) Stock: Navigating Market Highs and Lows in 52 Weeks

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Costco Wholesale Corporation’s current trading price is -5.13% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 19.62%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $447.90 and $564.75 The company’s shares, which are part of the Consumer Defensive sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.76 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 1.81 million over the last three months.

The present stock price for Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) is $535.76. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $532.4475 after an opening price of $530.58. The stock briefly fell to $528.95 before ending the session at $531.69.

Costco Wholesale Corporation saw a rather consistency, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $564.75 on 08/18/22, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $447.90 on 01/03/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) has experienced a quarterly rise of 9.01% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 233.56B and boasts a workforce of 304000 employees.

Costco Wholesale Corporation: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 20 analysts are rating Costco Wholesale Corporation as a BUY, 4 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 12 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 500.42, with a change in price of +19.42. Similarly, Costco Wholesale Corporation recorded 1,834,880 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +3.77%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for COST stands at 0.28. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.28.

COST Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Costco Wholesale Corporation’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 96.83%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 93.08%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 95.05% and 93.88%, respectively.

COST Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. The index has shown a price gain of 17.36% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 18.27%. The price of COST fallen by 4.73% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 2.16%.