Core & Main Inc. (CNM) Stock: 52-Week Performance Insights and Trading Volume

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Core & Main Inc.’s current trading price is 0.52% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 65.12%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $18.75 and $30.80. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.84 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 1.35 million over the last 3 months.

At present, Core & Main Inc. (CNM) has a stock price of $30.96. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $31.03 after an opening price of $30.53. The day’s lowest price was $30.10, and it closed at $30.56.

In terms of market performance, Core & Main Inc. had a fairly even. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $30.80 on 06/29/23, and the lowest value was recorded at $18.75 on 12/20/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Core & Main Inc. (CNM) has experienced a quarterly rise of 37.60% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 7.18B and boasts a workforce of 4500 employees.

Core & Main Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 5 analysts are rating Core & Main Inc. as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 25.06, with a change in price of +7.96. Similarly, Core & Main Inc. recorded 1,154,306 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +34.61%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CNM stands at 0.97. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.96.

CNM Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Core & Main Inc. over the last 50 days is 98.87%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 98.59%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 96.99% and 94.91%, respectively.

CNM Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 60.33%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 61.25%. Over the last 30 days, the price of CNM has fallen by 13.82%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 7.13%.