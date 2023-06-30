Home  »  Stock   »  Core & Main Inc. (CNM) Stock: 52-Week Perform...

Core & Main Inc. (CNM) Stock: 52-Week Performance Insights and Trading Volume

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Core & Main Inc.’s current trading price is 0.52% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 65.12%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $18.75 and $30.80. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.84 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 1.35 million over the last 3 months.

At present, Core & Main Inc. (CNM) has a stock price of $30.96. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $31.03 after an opening price of $30.53. The day’s lowest price was $30.10, and it closed at $30.56.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital

One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.

All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here.

Sponsored

In terms of market performance, Core & Main Inc. had a fairly even. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $30.80 on 06/29/23, and the lowest value was recorded at $18.75 on 12/20/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Core & Main Inc. (CNM) has experienced a quarterly rise of 37.60% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 7.18B and boasts a workforce of 4500 employees.

Core & Main Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 5 analysts are rating Core & Main Inc. as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 25.06, with a change in price of +7.96. Similarly, Core & Main Inc. recorded 1,154,306 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +34.61%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CNM stands at 0.97. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.96.

CNM Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Core & Main Inc. over the last 50 days is 98.87%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 98.59%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 96.99% and 94.91%, respectively.

CNM Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 60.33%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 61.25%. Over the last 30 days, the price of CNM has fallen by 13.82%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 7.13%.

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

On Key

Related Posts

Facebook Twitter Google-plus Pinterest

About Company

Investchronicle.com is an Economic news website, which offers broad information about the Stock markets and Equities. The major emphasis of this platform is to present, the most practical recommendation for public and private capital sharing, both in the form of updates and detailed analysis.

Quick Links

Categories

Copyright 2023 © All rights Reserved.