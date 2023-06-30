Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) Stock: A Year of Market Movement, Down and Up

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.’s current trading price is -38.32% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 45.55%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $0.91 and $2.14. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.63 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 2.3 million over the last 3 months.

The present stock price for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) is $1.32. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $1.40 after an opening price of $1.38. The stock briefly fell to $1.31 before ending the session at $1.39.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat predictable. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $2.14 on 02/03/23, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $0.91 on 07/12/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) has experienced a quarterly rise of 22.22% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 642.36M and boasts a workforce of 4700 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.3259, with a change in price of -0.7200. Similarly, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. recorded 2,385,086 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -35.29%.

CCO Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 67.35%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 44.83%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 59.39% and 56.09% respectively.

CCO Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. The index has shown a price gain of 25.71% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 32.00%. The price of CCO fallen by 3.13% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 3.13%.