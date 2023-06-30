Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK) Stock: Navigating Market Highs and Lows in 52 Weeks

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Cinemark Holdings Inc.’s current trading price is -15.54% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 101.57%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $8.28 and $19.76 The company’s shares, which are part of the Communication Services sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.97 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 2.4 million over the last three months.

The present stock price for Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK) is $16.69. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $16.84 after an opening price of $15.99. The stock briefly fell to $15.99 before ending the session at $15.98.

Cinemark Holdings Inc. saw a rather consistency, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $19.76 on 07/22/22, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $8.28 on 12/28/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK) has experienced a quarterly rise of 16.96% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.05B and boasts a workforce of 8340 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 15.21, with a change in price of +4.10. Similarly, Cinemark Holdings Inc. recorded 2,564,779 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +32.57%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CNK stands at 22.69. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 21.60.

CNK Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Cinemark Holdings Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 34.35%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 32.50%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 18.13% and 14.08%, respectively.

CNK Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. The index has shown a price gain of 92.73% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 90.96%. The price of CNK fallen by 3.79% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 2.64%.