Can Bright Health Group Inc. Bounce Back? 52-Week Performance and Analyst Predictions

Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG) has a current stock price of $11.43. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $11.47 after opening at $11.10. The stock’s low for the day was $10.73, and it eventually closed at $10.92.

Bright Health Group Inc.’s stock market performance has been somewhat irregular. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was recorded at $171.60 on 07/08/22, with the lowest value being $7.57 on 05/26/23.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

52-week price history of BHG Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Bright Health Group Inc.’s current trading price is -93.34% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 50.99%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $7.57 and $171.60. Shares of the company, which operates in the Healthcare sector, recorded a trading volume of around 1.4 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 0.22 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG) has experienced a quarterly decline of -34.49% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 83.10M and boasts a workforce of 2840 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Bright Health Group Inc.

As of right now, 0 analyst is rating Bright Health Group Inc. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 24.19, with a change in price of -59.95. Similarly, Bright Health Group Inc. recorded 170,474 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -84.20%.

BHG Stock Stochastic Average

Bright Health Group Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 12.42%. This represents a fall from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 32.79%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 35.22% and 40.80%, respectively.

BHG Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. The index has shown a price loss of -78.02% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -72.72%. The price of BHG fallen by 23.43% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -16.08%.