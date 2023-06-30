Caesars Entertainment Inc. Inc. (CZR) Price Performance: A Fundamental Analysis Perspective

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. The metric has seen a significant gain of 19.64% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 19.21%. Over the past 30 days, the price of CZR has fallen by 20.77%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 7.26%.

The current stock price for Caesars Entertainment Inc. (CZR) is $49.77. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $49.815 after opening at $48.28. It dipped to a low of $48.13 before ultimately closing at $48.07.

Caesars Entertainment Inc.’s stock has seen a smooth market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $56.75 on 02/03/23, and the lowest price during that time was $31.31, recorded on 10/03/22.

52-week price history of CZR Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. Caesars Entertainment Inc.’s current trading price is -12.30% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 58.96%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $31.31 and $56.75. The Consumer Cyclical sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 1.99 million for the day, which was lower than the average daily volume of 2.83 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Caesars Entertainment Inc. (CZR) has experienced a quarterly rise of 10.16% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 11.18B and boasts a workforce of 49000 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 46.87, with a change in price of -5.22. Similarly, Caesars Entertainment Inc. recorded 2,938,883 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -9.49%.

CZR’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CZR stands at 7.12. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 7.10.

CZR Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Caesars Entertainment Inc. over the past 50 days is 89.06%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 89.06%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 79.26% and 70.23%, respectively, over the past 20 days.