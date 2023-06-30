Bio-Techne Corporation (TECH) Stock: A Comprehensive 52-Week Review

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Bio-Techne Corporation’s current trading price is -20.12% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 16.69%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $68.00 and $99.33. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.8 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 1.09 million over the last 3 months.

The stock price for Bio-Techne Corporation (TECH) currently stands at $79.35. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $79.43 after starting at $75.75. The stock’s lowest price was $75.42 before closing at $76.09.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

In terms of market performance, Bio-Techne Corporation had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $99.33 on 08/03/22, and the lowest value was recorded at $68.00 on 10/13/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Bio-Techne Corporation (TECH) has experienced a quarterly rise of 10.12% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 12.52B and boasts a workforce of 3000 employees.

Bio-Techne Corporation: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 10 analysts are rating Bio-Techne Corporation as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 78.02, with a change in price of +0.19. Similarly, Bio-Techne Corporation recorded 1,028,173 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +0.24%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for TECH stands at 0.20. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.20.

TECH Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Bio-Techne Corporation over the last 50 days is 39.94%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 53.81%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 29.24% and 23.18%, respectively.

TECH Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -4.26%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -3.48%. The price of TECH leaped by -4.60% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 3.71%.