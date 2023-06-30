Best Buy Co. Inc. Inc. (BBY) Price Performance: The Role of Supply and Demand

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 3.74%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 1.65%. The price of BBY increased 13.37% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 5.26%.

Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY) stock is currently valued at $83.21. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $83.49 after opening at $82.33. The stock briefly dropped to $82.15 before ultimately closing at $82.28.

Best Buy Co. Inc.’s market performance has been stable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $93.32 on 02/02/23 and a low of $60.78 for the same time frame on 10/13/22.

52-week price history of BBY Stock

Examining the 52-week high and low prices can provide valuable insights into a stock’s current status and future performance. Best Buy Co. Inc.’s current trading price is -10.84% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 36.89%. The stock’s price range during this time has been between $60.78 and $93.32. The trading volume for the Consumer Cyclical sector company’s shares reached about 1.72 million for the day, which was lower than the average daily volume of 2.35 million over the last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY) has experienced a quarterly rise of 11.15% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 18.15B and boasts a workforce of 90000 employees.

Best Buy Co. Inc.: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 4 analysts are rating Best Buy Co. Inc. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 21 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 77.07, with a change in price of -7.11. Similarly, Best Buy Co. Inc. recorded 2,418,762 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -7.87%.

BBY’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for BBY stands at 0.42. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.41.

BBY Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Best Buy Co. Inc. over the last 50 days is 98.14%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 97.86%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 96.39% and 95.60%, respectively.