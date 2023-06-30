Behind HDFC Bank Limited’s 52-Week Range: Uncovering Opportunities for Investors

At present, HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) has a stock price of $70.07. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $69.70 after an opening price of $68.95. The day’s lowest price was $68.86, and it closed at $69.45.

HDFC Bank Limited saw a rather consistency, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $71.76 on 01/24/23, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $53.65 on 07/01/22.

52-week price history of HDB Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. HDFC Bank Limited’s current trading price is -2.36% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 30.61%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $53.65 and $71.76. In the Financial sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 0.62 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 1.65 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) has experienced a quarterly rise of 6.04% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 113.23B and boasts a workforce of 129341 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for HDFC Bank Limited

As of right now, 32 analysts are rating HDFC Bank Limited as a BUY, 4 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 67.03, with a change in price of +3.07. Similarly, HDFC Bank Limited recorded 1,552,052 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +4.60%.

Examining HDB’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for HDB stands at 0.62. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.62.

HDB Stock Stochastic Average

HDFC Bank Limited’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 84.40%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 98.27%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 92.32% and 88.41%, respectively.

HDB Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 2.43%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 3.73%. Over the last 30 days, the price of HDB has fallen by 8.80%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 2.01%.