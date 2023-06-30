AVROBIO Inc. (AVRO) Stock: A Year of Market Fluctuations

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. AVROBIO Inc.’s current trading price is -53.44% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 60.48%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $0.56 and $1.93 The company’s shares, which are part of the Healthcare sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.98 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 2.26 million over the last three months.

AVROBIO Inc. (AVRO) stock is currently valued at $0.90. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $0.9087 after opening at $0.8985. The stock briefly dropped to $0.8801 before ultimately closing at $0.89.

AVROBIO Inc.’s market performance has been unstable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $1.93 on 02/10/23 and a low of $0.56 for the same time frame on 10/14/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

AVROBIO Inc. (AVRO) has experienced a quarterly decline of -7.35% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 40.61M and boasts a workforce of 78 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.0913, with a change in price of -0.0313. Similarly, AVROBIO Inc. recorded 2,173,436 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -3.37%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for AVRO stands at 0.29. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.29.

AVRO Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, AVROBIO Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 29.09%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 4.62%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 4.09% and 4.38%, respectively.

AVRO Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 26.06%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 24.04%. The price of AVRO decreased -19.04% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -7.03%.