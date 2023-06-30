Astra Space Inc.’s Bumpy Road: Analyzing the 52-Week Range and Future Prospects

At present, Astra Space Inc. (ASTR) has a stock price of $0.37. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $0.382 after an opening price of $0.37. The day’s lowest price was $0.3652, and it closed at $0.37.

Astra Space Inc. ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat erratic. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $1.91 on 08/11/22, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $0.34 on 05/31/23.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

52-week price history of ASTR Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Astra Space Inc.’s current trading price is -80.69% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 6.98%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $0.34 to $1.91. In the Industrials sector, the Astra Space Inc.’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 0.77 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the average daily volume of 9.1.79 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Astra Space Inc. (ASTR) has experienced a quarterly decline of -23.95% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 101.18M and boasts a workforce of 359 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.4274, with a change in price of -0.3100. Similarly, Astra Space Inc. recorded 1,745,575 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -45.58%.

Examining ASTR’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ASTR stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

ASTR Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Astra Space Inc. over the last 50 days is 24.05%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 13.53%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 17.29% and 16.48%, respectively.

ASTR Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -14.97%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -11.74%. Over the last 30 days, the price of ASTR has fallen by 2.49%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 2.37%.