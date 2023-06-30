Arvinas Inc. (ARVN) Stock: A Year of Highs and Lows in the Market

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Arvinas Inc.’s current trading price is -55.41% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 23.15%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $21.21 and $58.58. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.58 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 0.47 million over the last 3 months.

The stock of Arvinas Inc. (ARVN) is currently priced at $26.12. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $27.18 after opening at $27.18. The day’s lowest price was $25.72 before the stock closed at $26.97.

Arvinas Inc. experienced a somewhat shaky performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $58.58 on 08/10/22, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $21.21 on 05/31/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Arvinas Inc. (ARVN) has experienced a quarterly decline of -6.28% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.42B and boasts a workforce of 415 employees.

Arvinas Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 15 analysts are rating Arvinas Inc. as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 27.73, with a change in price of -8.98. Similarly, Arvinas Inc. recorded 458,940 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -25.58%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ARVN stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

ARVN Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Arvinas Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 44.68%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 43.55%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 49.58% and 47.93% respectively.

ARVN Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. The metric has seen a significant loss of -23.65% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -19.56%. Over the past 30 days, the price of ARVN has fallen by 19.27%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -2.50%.