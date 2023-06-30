Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (AMBP) Stock: A Year of Stock Market Dynamics

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A.’s current trading price is -47.71% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 10.27%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $3.31 and $6.98. The company, active in the Consumer Cyclical sector, saw a trading volume of around 1.71 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 1.55 million observed over the last three months.

Currently, the stock price of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (AMBP) is $3.65. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $3.66 after opening at $3.52. The stock touched a low of $3.44 before closing at $3.52.

The stock market performance of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. has been fairly unsteady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $6.98 on 08/01/22, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $3.31, recorded on 06/23/23.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (AMBP) has experienced a quarterly decline of -7.83% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.18B and boasts a workforce of 6300 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A.

As of right now, 4 analysts are rating Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 4.05, with a change in price of -1.99. Similarly, Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. recorded 1,647,590 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -35.28%.

How AMBP’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for AMBP stands at 9.91. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 9.62.

AMBP Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. over the last 50 days is at 34.69%. This shows a declinee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 47.55%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 35.43% and 24.86%, respectively.

AMBP Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -24.12%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -23.48%. The price of AMBP leaped by -0.27% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 4.89%.