Anchoring Your Portfolio: Is BHIL Stock a Safe Harbor?

Benson Hill Inc. (BHIL) current stock price is $1.21. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $1.26 after opening at $1.08. The stock’s lowest point was $1.08 before it closed at $1.06.

The stock market performance of Benson Hill Inc. has been fairly unsteady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $4.09 on 08/16/22, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $0.90, recorded on 04/05/23.

52-week price history of BHIL Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Benson Hill Inc.’s current trading price is -70.45% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 34.28%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $0.90 and $4.09. Shares of the company, which operates in the Basic Materials sector, recorded a trading volume of around 0.56 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 0.74 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Benson Hill Inc. (BHIL) has experienced a quarterly rise of 13.08% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 227.77M and boasts a workforce of 440 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Benson Hill Inc.

As of right now, 3 analysts are rating Benson Hill Inc. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.4889, with a change in price of -1.3800. Similarly, Benson Hill Inc. recorded 663,499 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -53.28%.

BHIL Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for BHIL stands at 0.95. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.92.

BHIL Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Benson Hill Inc. over the last 50 days is presently at 27.43%. This reflects a drop from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 48.98%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 28.74% and 22.76%, respectively.

BHIL Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -52.55%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -45.74%. The price of BHIL decreased -15.97% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 12.04%.