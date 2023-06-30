Analyzing the Impact of Earnings Reports on Allegro MicroSystems Inc. Inc. (ALGM) Price Performance

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. The metric has seen a significant gain of 49.43% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 53.58%. Over the past 30 days, the price of ALGM has fallen by 14.06%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 8.75%.

The current stock price for Allegro MicroSystems Inc. (ALGM) is $44.86. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $43.52 after opening at $42.34. It dipped to a low of $42.175 before ultimately closing at $43.48.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

In terms of market performance, Allegro MicroSystems Inc. had a somewhat regular. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $48.72 on 04/03/23, while the lowest value was $19.20 on 07/05/22.

52-week price history of ALGM Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. Allegro MicroSystems Inc.’s current trading price is -7.92% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 133.62%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $19.20 and $48.72. The Technology sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 0.97 million for the day, which was lower than the average daily volume of 1.52 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Allegro MicroSystems Inc. (ALGM) has experienced a quarterly decline of -5.32% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 8.15B and boasts a workforce of 4687 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 42.13, with a change in price of +3.69. Similarly, Allegro MicroSystems Inc. recorded 1,501,159 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +8.96%.

ALGM’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ALGM stands at 0.03. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.03.

ALGM Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Allegro MicroSystems Inc. over the past 50 days is 97.23%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 95.82%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 92.59% and 88.25%, respectively, over the past 20 days.