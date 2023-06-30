Home  »  Finance   »  Alkermes plc (ALKS) Stock: Exploring a Year of Hig...

Alkermes plc (ALKS) Stock: Exploring a Year of Highs, Lows, and Trading Volume

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Alkermes plc’s current trading price is -7.06% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 44.05%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $21.75 and $33.71 The company’s shares, which are part of the Healthcare sector, had a trading volume of approximately 2.72 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 1.36 million over the last three months.

Alkermes plc (ALKS) stock is currently valued at $31.33. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $32.89 after opening at $32.54. The stock briefly dropped to $30.975 before ultimately closing at $32.66.

Alkermes plc experienced a somewhat steady performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $33.71 on 06/26/23, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $21.75 on 10/11/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Alkermes plc (ALKS) has experienced a quarterly rise of 12.21% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 5.10B and boasts a workforce of 2280 employees.

Alkermes plc: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 5 analysts are rating Alkermes plc as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 29.02, with a change in price of +3.98. Similarly, Alkermes plc recorded 1,305,815 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +14.55%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ALKS stands at 0.29. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.29.

ALKS Stock Stochastic Average

Alkermes plc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 60.53%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 52.30%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 72.49% and 80.18%, respectively.

ALKS Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 19.90%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 24.37%. The price of ALKS increased 7.37% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -6.84%.

